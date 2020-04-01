Costco to limit number of people in stores

Starting this Friday, Costco says only two people will be allowed in their warehouses with each membership card.

The Kirkland-based company made the announcement on its website, noting that it's a temporary change meant to keep workers and customers safe and socially distanced amid the coronavirus crisis.

Long lines and crowded Costco stores have been making headlines across the country for weeks as people rushed to get food and supplies for "stay-at-home" orders.

Starting March 24 and effective each Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the time being, the warehouse club added special shopping hours for customers ages 60 and up.

Costco joins fellow big-box chains Walmart, Target and Dollar General in designating senior shopping hours during the pandemic.

As tensions run high and anxious consumers buy in bulk during the COVID-19 outbreak, brawls have reportedly broken out at Costco and Sam’s Club locations across the country.

In related operating updates, Costco is further doubling down with various health and safety measures to keep shoppers and employees safe during these trying times.

Stores have adopted certain protocols like limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time and reducing some services, as well as increasing sanitizing efforts.

FOX News contributed to this report.