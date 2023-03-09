Another corrections officer assaulted by inmate at Stillwater prison

A corrections sergeant was attacked and injured by an inmate at the Stillwater prison Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said the attack happened around 8:15 a.m. during a routine facility movement. An inmate rushed toward the corrections officer and began hitting him in the face. Other corrections officers stepped in to stop the assault.

The sergeant was taken to Lakeview Hospital for evaluation and to be treated for injuries. The DOC did not say the extent of the injuries.

Thursday's attack comes days after six corrections staff members were assaulted in two separate incidents at the Stillwater and Oak Park Heights correction facilities.

On Monday, two corrections officers and a sergeant at the Stillwater facility were injured while breaking up a fight between inmates. The staff members were taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Another two corrections officers and a sergeant were injured on Tuesday at the Oak Park Heights facility after being attacked by two inmates. The injured employees were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and released.

"We will take every appropriate action to stop these senseless acts of violence against our staff," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell in a statement about Thursday's incident. "The safety of all those in our facilities is our top priority. Sadly, even though it is a small number of inmates who engage in these acts of violence, these incidents also affect the far greater majority of incarcerated people who are committed to rehabilitation and transformation."

The DOC’s Office of Special Investigations is investigating the assaults. The findings will be sent to the Washington County Attorney’s Office, which will review them for charges.

The inmates involved in all the attacks were moved to the administrative control unit of the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.