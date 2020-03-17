Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 155 cases as of Thursday

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Public schools will also be closed for an extended period of time.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin has at least 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have also been 2,192 tests that came back negative.

According to the health department, Wisconsin has evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane, and Kenosha counties. This means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

Breakdown by county:

Bayfield 1

Brown *2

Calumet 1

Columbia 4

Dane *27

Eau Claire 1

Fond du Lac 14

Kenosha *4

La Crosse 2

Milwaukee *62

Outagamie 1

Ozaukee 3

Pierce 1

Racine 3

Sauk 1

Sheboygan 6

Walworth 2

Washington 2

Waukesha 12

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.

If you have questions or immediate needs releated to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick.