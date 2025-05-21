Coon Rapids police fatally shoot armed suspect in domestic incident

article

The Brief A suspect was fatally shot by a Coon Rapids police officer during a domestic incident on Wednesday. Police say the man was armed with a knife when they opened fire. A woman victim was treated for minor injuries.



A man is dead after Coon Rapids police say he moved toward them while armed with a knife during a domestic incident.

What we know:

Police say they responded to a domestic incident just after noon on Wednesday in the 300 block of 111th Avenue in Coon Rapids when a woman reported she had been cut by a knife.

Arriving officers say they tried to "de-escalate the situation" when they spoke to the man. Police say they then heard a woman scream and that she then left the home with another man who was inside at the time.

That woman was treated for minor injuries, and the other man was unharmed.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, refused to leave the home despite orders from officers to do so. One officer then fired a 40 mm less-lethal round, causing the suspect to retreat further into the home.

When police entered the home, the suspect continued to hold the knife, leading to a second officer to fire another 40 mm less-lethal round. The suspect then moved toward officers with the knife and a third officer shot his firearm, striking the suspect, according to Coon Rapids police.

Police say a fourth officer fired a taser when the suspect tried to get up.

The suspect later died at the hospital, according to Coon Rapids law enforcement officials.

Police say body cameras captured the incident and that the involved officers were placed on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.