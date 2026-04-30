'I am going to murder all of you' Coon Rapids man accused of threatening law enforcement

The Brief Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened a police officer who pulled him over. The criminal complaint references threatening voicemails left with Hennepin County dispatch and the officer's work phone. The man was previously convicted for threatening a U.S. senator.



A Coon Rapids man previously convicted and sentenced for threatening a U.S. senator is now accused of threatening officers in the Champlin Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Court.

Brendon Michael Daugherty, 39, of Coon Rapids, is charged with threats of violence after reportedly leaving threatening voicemails directed at an officer who pulled him over.

READ MORE: Coon Rapids man sentenced for leaving US senator threatening voicemails

Coon Rapids man charged after allegedly threatening police

What we know:

A criminal complaint states that Daugherty called the Hennepin County dispatch line, where he "made numerous threats against members of the Champlin Police Department."

The victim of Daugherty's threats is reportedly a Champlin Police officer who pulled Daugherty over on April 1, 2026. The complaint states that during the traffic stop, Daugherty told the officer that he should commit suicide.

In less than 24 hours after the stop, Daugherty reportedly called the officer's work phone and phone and called him "a piece of s***", and threatened to dox him.

READ MORE: 'Can't wait to kill ya': Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. senator

Weeks later, on April 25, Daugherty allegedly called the officer's work phone again and left a voicemail threatening the officer's family.

The complaint also refers to a previous incident where Daugherty is accused of reaching for a knife during an interaction with Coon Rapids police.

Authorities then arrested Daugherty following a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

Authorities say that Daugherty made the following statements:

"I want to murder all of you"

"If they want to come see me so I can kill them, bring them here I will kill them"

"I’m going to go right now and kill someone"

I’m grabbing my keys and going out to murder"

"I am going to murder all of you"

"You all need to die"

"If you gave me your first and last name I would have looked up your address and I would have murdered your entire family"

"Something bad is going to happen today"

"You’re really really bad at this and because of that an officer has to die tonight"

"If you want to be a sarcastic smart ass I’m gonna go outside and kill a cop"

"Anytime you pull me over I’m gonna look up your names and your addresses and dox you because people like you who give out bullshit tickets deserve consequences"

"All cops should die and their families should be tortured to death"

"I really really hope that someone genocides your family line"

Previous conviction for threatening a US senator

The backstory:

In 2023, Daugherty was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for leaving a U.S. senator threatening voicemails in June 2022.

Staff members recorded the voicemails and reported them to the U.S. Capitol Police.

During the investigation, Daugherty allegedly told FBI agents he called because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid [expletive] with gun control," and he wanted politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," court documents state.

Daugherty pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another in November 2022. The judge who sentenced Daugherty emphasized threats directed at elected officials post a "pernicious threat to our democratic institutions."

Before that, Daugherty was convicted of one count of terroristic threats for making threatening phone calls to employees at a Maple Grove Pearle Vision store in 2018, according to court documents.