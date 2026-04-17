Convicted murderer David Wright refuses to leave cell, judge postpones sentencing

The Brief A man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend refused to leave his cell for the sentencing hearing. David Wright was set to be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Mariah Samuels. While the family and the prosecutor asked the judge to compel Wright to appear Friday morning as scheduled, the sentencing date was moved to Monday.



A judge moved the sentencing date of convicted murderer David Wright after he refused to leave his jail cell.

The family of Mariah Samuels, the woman he admitted to killing, decried the decision, saying the system continues to fail Mariah and other victims of domestic violence.

The sentencing date is now set for Monday.

READ MORE: David Wright convicted of murdering for ex-girlfriend Mariah Samuels

David Wright sentencing date moved

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she asked the judge to compel Wright to appear, but the judge decided to postpone the sentencing date to Monday, giving Wright another chance to appear willingly.

The family of Mariah Samuels spoke out against the judge's decision, saying they had plans to celebrate justice before the system failed them yet again.

Hennepin County Attorney Moriarty spoke alongside the family, saying, "He refused to come to court, continuing to exercise the power and control he did exercise over Mariah, and is now, has been, doing that to the family throughout this entire trial."

Wright was set to be sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of first-degree premeditated murder.

Murder of Mariah Samuels

The backstory:

The criminal complaint states that Minneapolis police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Russell Avenue on Sept. 14, 2025, after 911 callers reported multiple gunshots.

Arriving officers then began CPR on a woman, later identified as Mariah Samuels, who was found lying on the ground near a Jeep after being shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators then found Samuels had an order for protection against Wright. They then compared surveillance footage of the shooting scene and found the suspect matched Wright's appearance.

Wright was arrested the next day, and reportedly told authorities, "I'm not going to fight this situation," adding that "This is not going to be a hard-fought case."

A jury found Wright guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder with a past pattern of domestic abuse. He was also on federal probation at the time of the shooting after being convicted of fifth-degree controlled substance and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Domestic violence resources

What you can do:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233 and offers confidential support all day, every day.