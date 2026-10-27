Sisyphus Brewing could close due to Dunwoody College lease dispute

The Brief A post on social media says Dunwoody College will not expand or extend Sisyphus Brewing's lease, which ends in January 2027. Although light on details of future plans so far, the post says that "If Sisyphus continues after January 2027, it will not stay in its current location."



A post on social media by Sisyphus Brewing’s owner and brewer says that they’ve been informed their lease will not be renewed by Dunwoody College — forcing them to either relocate or close.

Sisyphus Brewing lease dispute

What we know:

Located at 712 Ontario Avenue West in Minneapolis since June 2014 across from the Dunwoody College of Technology campus in Minneapolis, the location has become a hub for both comedy and craft brews. So much so that "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che did a surprise stand-up gig there over the summer.

However, the passion project by owners/couple Catherine Cuddy and former comedian Sam Harriman might soon come to a close, or at minimum need to move.

Dig deeper:

A post on social media by Harriman says that they have been given "devastating news" by the college that its lease would not be renewed.

"Despite negotiating, signing a letter of intent, and wasting hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars, Dunwoody College has decided to neither expand or extend our lease," the post reads.

Harriman says the current lease ends in January 2027, leaving their future very uncertain.

"What does this mean for the future of Sisyphus? I don't know, but if it continues — it will not be in its current location," the post says.

Big picture view:

Harriman says the brewery remains profitable, while also noting that it, "Pays all of the ticket revenue to comics — almost $160,000 last year — directly to artists and performers" no doubt leaving a void in the Twin Cities comedy scene should the mic be dropped for good.

"Dunwoody is effectively killing a successful small business — probably one of the few profitable breweries in the state," according to Harriman.

What's next:

Harriman says no further details are available yet, but once possible an update will be shared with the public.