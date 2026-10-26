San Francisco man charged with sexual assault at Minneapolis bar: Charges

The Brief Antony Sun Liwanag, 33, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for events that occurred on July 2, 2026. Charges filed in Hennepin County state he attended a pre-party for a wedding, then invited the victim to a bar where she believes she allegedly spiked her drink. Liwanag allegedly ordered an Uber for them to a hotel, where surveillance footage showed him dragging her to the elevator as she appeared limp and could not stand up, eventually assaulting her inside a hotel room.



A man from San Francisco is facing several charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Minneapolis during the summer following a wedding party.

San Francisco man charged

What we know:

Antony Sun Liwanag, 33, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for events that occurred on July 2, 2026.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, St. Louis Park police officers spoke with an adult female victim regarding a sexual assault that occurred a few weeks prior at a bar in Minneapolis on July 24, 2026.

The victim told officers she was in Minnesota for a co-worker’s wedding on July 2, when she attended a pre-wedding party within the city.

On that evening, charges state that her co-worker, identified as Liwanag, asked her to go to another bar after the party, and she agreed to the invite.

When they got to the bar, they sat at a table toward the back, while Liwanag proceeded to retrieve drinks for them. After having a few, charges allege that she began "feeling out of it and very intoxicated," telling police that she believed he had put something in her drink.

According to charges, the victim told police that at one point he began kissing her without her consent as she tried to push him away and told him no. He then reached under her dress and fondled her with his fingers while she was boxed in between him and a wall, charges allege.

A short time later, charges state that Liwanag ordered them an Uber to her hotel in St. Louis Park, during which the victim allegedly tried to tell him that she did not want to go, but was having trouble controlling her body and collapsed outside the bar, according to charges.

Following their arrival at the hotel, surveillance video showed Liwanag and the victim arriving, and her being extremely impaired and unable to walk on her own, at which point he allegedly carried her to her room, and is seen dragging her to the elevator as she appeared limp and could not stand up.

In the room, charges state that Liwanag attempted another assault, during which she was able to "thrash around and push herself away," charges state.

Charges say she flew back home the next day without attending the wedding.

What's next:

Charges state that authorities believe Liwanag poses a danger to public safety, and a warrant for his arrest has been requested.