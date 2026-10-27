Federal prosecutors seeking 40 years for Feeding Our Future architect Salim Said

The Brief Federal prosecutors are asking the court to impose a 40-year prison sentence for Salim Said, calling him the "undisputed architect" of a massive COVID-19 relief scheme that stole millions meant for hungry children. Following a federal trial in March 2025, a jury found Said guilty on all 21 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy, federal programs bribery, and money laundering. Said will appear for sentencing Wednesday morning at the U.S. District Courthouse in Minneapolis. He has been held in the Sherburne Co. jail since his conviction last year.



Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Salim Said to 40 years in prison Wednesday morning, capping one of the most high-profile prosecutions in the landmark $250M Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case.

'Undisputed architect'

What we know:

Said, who was convicted on nearly two dozen counts—including wire fraud, conspiracy, federal programs bribery, and money laundering—was a key figure in what authorities have called the nation's largest COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors described Said as the ringleader and "undisputed architect" who essentially "franchised" the fraudulent operation across the state.

RELATED: Guilty verdict: Jury convicts fraudster in $1 million Feeding our Future fraud scheme

From $30,000 income to luxury estates

Dig deeper:

Court documents state that Said made roughly $30,000 a year operating his south Minneapolis business, Safari Restaurant, before the pandemic hit. But once he signed up as a food provider under Feeding Our Future in April 2020, investigators say he began fabricating meal counts to steal millions in federal funds.

According to federal agents, Said submitted paperwork claiming he fed up to 6,000 children every day. In reality, FBI cameras showed an average of just 40 people showing up at the restaurant. For nearly two years, he allegedly used fake attendance sheets and bloated meal reports to cash in.

The government claims Said and his associates routed more than $44 million in illicit funds through Safari Restaurant and his other business, Salim Limited. Prosecutors say he spent the money on a lavish lifestyle, which included:

A $1.2 million luxury home in Plymouth equipped with an indoor basketball court.

Commercial real estate on Park Avenue in Minneapolis.

A fleet of high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz and an $87,000 custom Chevrolet Silverado.

High-end designer clothing, Rolex watches, and luxury goods.

'Hijacked the program'

What they're saying:

Investigators say Said didn't stop in Minneapolis. He used a nonprofit called Stigma-Free International to set up phony food distribution hubs in cities like Willmar, Mankato, and St. Cloud. By positioning Safari Restaurant as the main vendor for these secondary sites, he was able to submit millions more in fraudulent invoices.

In their pre-sentencing filings, federal prosecutors argued that a 40-year sentence is necessary to reflect the brazenness of Said’s crimes, protect the public and send a message of deterrence for those scheming to defraud American taxpayers.

"Said deliberately weaponized a federal safety net designed to feed hungry children during one of the most vulnerable crises in modern history," prosecutors wrote in their brief. "Instead of nourishing a community in need, he hijacked the program to systematically enrich himself, his company, and his co-conspirators."

Prosecutors also highlighted Said's conduct during his trial, arguing that he took the witness stand and offered testimony filled with "bare-bones lies." They noted he made false claims regarding million-dollar vendor contracts and displayed no remorse or accountability.

"By all accounts, the defendant treated the witness stand as yet another platform for deception," prosecutors wrote.

32nd defendant to be sentenced

Big picture view:

According to data from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the sweeping Feeding Our Future fraud prosecution has led to 70 convictions so far, including 62 guilty pleas and eight defendants found guilty at trial. When he faces the judge tomorrow, Said will become the 32nd fraudster in the scheme to be sentenced, joining 31 others who have already learned their fate.

Judge Nancy Brasel will preside over Said’s sentencing hearing.

FOX 9 will have updates on air and online just as soon his sentence is handed down.