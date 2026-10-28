Man found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against children in Beltrami County

The Brief A Beltrami County jury has found Thomas Humiston guilty of six counts of criminal sexual conduct. Investigators said the case began in 2024 after a child victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and later expanded across multiple states. Thomas Humiston has been ordered into custody after the verdict, and a sentencing has been set for Dec. 29.



A Beltrami County jury has convicted Thomas Humiston of six counts of criminal sexual conduct tied to abuse that investigators said dated back to 2019, and spanned multiple states.

Beltrami County guilty verdict

The backstory:

Investigators with the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began in 2024 when a child victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. Abuse involved sexual penetration of victims as young as 8, according to officials.

According to a press release, authorities learned the abuse could have also occurred in other states, and started as early as 2019.

Dig deeper:

Beltrami County officials said the Beltrami County attorney's office filed a criminal complaint in January 2025 and requested a nationwide warrant.

Officials say Humiston was then arrested in Douglas County, Nevada, in February 2025 and extradited to Minnesota.

Jurors began deliberating on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 26, after six days of trial, and returned a unanimous guilty verdict about two hours later, finding him guilty on six counts of criminal sexual conduct.

"My heart goes out to the brave victims in this case; the courage it took for them to face Humiston in open court and testify to trauma that he caused them was amazing," Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson said in a statement.

What's next:

Beltrami County officials say Humiston is in custody following the verdict, and has a sentencing date set for Dec. 29.