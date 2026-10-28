Minnesota weather: Late day strong storms possible Wednesday

The Brief Expect patchy sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening, with some potentially turning severe. The Twin Cities metro faces a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.



Minnesota will see a mild and humid Wednesday with some patchy sunshine before scattered thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday stays mild and humid across much of Minnesota, with some patchy sunshine possible as clouds try to break up throughout the day.

Temperatures climb into the 60s across central and southern Minnesota, with some 70s in southeastern areas. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 67 degrees, accompanied by southerly winds at 5–15 mph.

An area of low pressure moving across the state will help spark scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The storms will quickly move to the east, leaving behind a quiet Wednesday night with overnight lows in the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Strong storms possible Wednesday

What to expect:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across western Minnesota during the early to mid-afternoon before moving east across the state.

The Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas face a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while a broader portion of Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under a Level 1 marginal risk.

Some storms could produce isolated tornadoes, hail of 1 inch or larger and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. If temperatures get warm enough, a strong tornado is possible.

The main window for severe weather is 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the greatest chance for stronger storms in the Twin Cities between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Severe risk map as of Wednesday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns much brighter as sunshine and blue skies return, accompanied by a light breeze. Temperatures cool slightly, with the Twin Cities metro topping out just shy of 60 degrees.

A few light showers or drizzle are possible on Halloween before temperatures warm into the 60s Sunday.

Similar temperatures continue into early next week, with additional shower chances possible Monday and Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)