Condor Airlines relaunching Frankfurt, MSP connection

article

Travelers looking to head to Germany this summer will have another option leaving from the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) airport.

Condor Airlines has announced it will resume its seasonal nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany, beginning June 1 after a two-year hiatus due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Condor’s direct service to Frankfurt is another sign of a rebound in international travel, and we’re confident there will be strong demand this summer on this returning route from MSP," Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to welcome more European travelers to the region and to give Minnesotans a new opportunity to visit Germany and beyond."

Condor will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays departing MSP at 6:45 p.m. with three classes of service – economy, premium and business. Seasonal service between MSP and FRA will operate from Terminal 2 through Sept. 16.

According to Condor, passenger demand from the MSP market to Frankfurt (FRA) is approximately 16,000 passengers per year. Condor’s Frankfurt hub provides connecting service to more than 100 destinations throughout Europe through a network of airline and rail partners.

"We are seeing an increasing amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe," Mathias Friess, Condor’s vice president and area manager of North America said in a statement.

Advertisement

In March, MSP recorded nine of the 10 busiest TSA checkpoint days in the past two years during the pandemic, with a peak day of nearly 40,000 passengers. Terminal 2 at MSP set an all-time monthly passenger record of more than 526,000 passengers in March.