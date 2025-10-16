Como Zoo welcomes 2 new zebras

article

This comes after the zoo welcomed a 4-year-old polar bear as part of a coordinated breeding effort.

New zebras at Como Zoo

What they're saying:

Khomas, a 7-year-old father weighing 825 pounds, and his son, 1-year-old Keanu, weighing about 550 pounds, came from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

Both are Hartmann's Mountain zebras, described by zoo officials as a "hardy subspecies native to the mountainous regions of southwestern Africa."

Como Zoo officials say the zebras are "displaying calm, investigative behavior" after being introduced to their neighbor Ulysses, a 25-year-old plains zebra.

The zebras were also seen eating and rolling, which staff say are signs of "relaxed and content animals."

Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar shared the following statement on the zebra introductions:

"We introduced the zebras right away because, in theory, all three males are unbonded and naturally seek to form a herd. It’s been wonderful to see how smoothly the introductions have gone and how comfortable they already seem in their new surroundings."

Enhancing the habitat

What's next:

Zoo officials say they plan to continue enhancing the habitat in the spring by adding cranes, nyala and tortoises to create a "dynamic, mixed species exhibit that mirrors the diversity of African grasslands."