Community leaders, Mayor Frey express anger over New Year's Eve killing of 28-year-old mother

Community leaders from the Safe Street Coalition gathered Friday in front of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office to express frustrations over the recent killing of a 28-year-old mother.

Monique Baugh was shot and killed in an alley near the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North on New Year’s Eve. No arrests have been made.

Community members representing may different organization expressed their anger over the recent killings during a press conference prior to a meeting with the mayor.

“I’m telling you that takes a coward to take a mother, to take a daughter, to take a sister, to take a niece away from her family," said Alicia Smith with Safe Streets Minnesota. "That is completely unacceptable and disgusting. Whoever you, you need to turn yourself in. The community will talk. We’ve had enough. This was the straw that has broken the camel’s back."

Mayor Frey also joined members in expressing his anger during the press conference.

“This was not just some random person. We don’t have random people; we don’t have random deaths in the city of Minneapolis. This was somebody’s mother. This was a business woman. This was a community leader. And this kind of violence it has no place in the city of Minneapolis and is absolutely unacceptable,” Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder added the department has assigned multiple detective to the case and “have made substantial headway in its resolution.”

The case reamins open and active.