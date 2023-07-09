Expand / Collapse search

Columbia Heights shooting: 2 injured, suspect apprehended

By FOX 9 Staff
Columbia Heights
Police tape cordons off the area in Columbia Heights, where a juvenile suspect was apprehended following a shooting that left two individuals wounded (FOX 9) article

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A juvenile male is in custody following a shooting that left two individuals wounded in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. near the 4500 block of Central Ave NE, where the suspect allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by three males before fleeing, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.    

First responders arrived to find two of the passengers — an adult and a juvenile —  injured and transported them to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The third passenger was not injured. 

Local law enforcement swiftly established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect. 

The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. No additional information is available at this time.


 