Columbia Heights shooting: 2 injured, suspect apprehended

A juvenile male is in custody following a shooting that left two individuals wounded in Columbia Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. near the 4500 block of Central Ave NE, where the suspect allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by three males before fleeing, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived to find two of the passengers — an adult and a juvenile — injured and transported them to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The third passenger was not injured.

Local law enforcement swiftly established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect.

The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. No additional information is available at this time.



