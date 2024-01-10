Cloquet, Minn. shooting: Authorities release names of victims, shooter killed at Super 8 hotel

Authorities have released the names of those involved in a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota, on Jan. 8.

The Cloquet Police Department has identified the shooter as Nicholas Elliot Lenius, 32, of Ramsey, Minnesota. He was found dead outside, on hotel property, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Lenius fatally shot a hotel clerk, identified as Shelby Marie Trettel, 22, of Cloquet, and then shot a man in a vehicle in the hotel parking lot before turning the gun on himself. The man found in the vehicle has been identified as Patrick Jeffrey Roers, 35, of Deer River.

Cloquet motel shooting timeline. (FOX 9)

"On behalf of the Cloquet Police Department, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends affected by the tragic incident. We share in the community's sorrow and offer our support to all those affected by this profound loss," a press release says.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, with the release adding they're, "aiming to bring clarity and understanding to the circumstances surrounding it as quickly as possible."