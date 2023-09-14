City of St. Paul looks to extend garbage contract

The City of St. Paul says it is moving forward with extending its contract with five garbage haulers to service residents in the city.

Under the proposed 18-month extension, not much would change for customers. The city says there would be no charge increase in 2024 and a slight increase in 2025 for customers with small carts. Customers with larger carts would pay more.

The city blames increased fees at the Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Center for the upcharge.

St. Paul currently holds a contract with St. Paul Haulers LLC, a "consortium of five garbage haulers" that serve tens of thousands of homes and buildings in St. Paul.