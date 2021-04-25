'Citizen of the Year': Brooklyn Center teen honored for mowing lawns for veterans

article

A teenager from Brooklyn Center, known for mowing lawns for those in need, is being honored as Citizen of the Year.

Back in October, we told you about a 15-year-old from Brooklyn Center who was recognized for mowing fifty laws for veterans and the elderly.

In November, the national organization he was inspired by gave him some new equipment. Now, the Minneapolis Elks Lodge #44 is recognizing Tyquan as their Citizen of the Year.

He received the award on Friday. It comes with $500 to support his future endeavors. He says he's looking forward to buying a trailer for his equipment.