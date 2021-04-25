Expand / Collapse search

'Citizen of the Year': Brooklyn Center teen honored for mowing lawns for veterans

Tyquan was honored recently by the Minneapolis Elks Lodge #44. (Supplied)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teenager from Brooklyn Center, known for mowing lawns for those in need, is being honored as Citizen of the Year.

Back in October, we told you about a 15-year-old from Brooklyn Center who was recognized for mowing fifty laws for veterans and the elderly.

Brooklyn Center teen recognized for mowing 50 lawns for free

Tyquan, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is being recognized for mowing 50 lawns for people in the community – free of charge.

In November, the national organization he was inspired by gave him some new equipment. Now, the Minneapolis Elks Lodge #44 is recognizing Tyquan as their Citizen of the Year.

He received the award on Friday. It comes with $500 to support his future endeavors. He says he's looking forward to buying a trailer for his equipment.