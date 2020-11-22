Brooklyn Center boy who mowed 50 lawns for veterans gifted new equipment

article

He mowed 50 lawns for free and, for his efforts, he was honored with some sweet new tools Sunday.

Last month, Tyquan, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn Center, mowed 50 lawns as part of the 50-yard challenge.

The challenge was created by a man who went viral for mowing lawns for veterans in all 50 states. Because he completed the challenge, Sunday, he met Rodney Smith Jr., the man who started it all.

As recognition for his hard work, Smith gifted Tyquan a new mower, weedwacker and leaf blower.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished the world,” he said. “I feel like I’ve honored many, many people by helping them, so I am proud of myself and many other people are proud of me.”

Tyquan says winter won’t slow him down. He has a new snowblower this year and said he is excited to get out and clear some sidewalks for neighbors in need.