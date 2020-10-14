Brooklyn Center teen recognized for mowing 50 lawns for free

article

Tyquan, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is being recognized for mowing 50 lawns for people in the community – free of charge.

“It warms my heart because everyone – all the hate in the world – to bring some good into the world – it’s karma. It helps,” said Tyquan.

Tyquan signed up for the 50 Yard Challenge put on by a man named Rodney Smith, who went viral a few years ago for mowing lawns for veterans and the elderly in all 50 states.

Tyquan says he enjoys the work. In the winter, he shovels for people in his neighborhood and even helped clean up businesses impacted by riots earlier this summer.

“I’ve kind of like watched – I’ve seen every superhero movie and stuff like that and I love superheroes and I’ve always wanted to do something like them and this has helped me feel more like a superhero,” said Tyquan.

This week, Smith, the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, announced he’s giving Tyquan a new lawn mower, weed whacker and leaf blower.

