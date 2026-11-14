Chisago County search: Missing deer hunter found dead near Harris

The Brief On Nov. 13, a concerned citizen reported a vehicle parked for several days near the Wild Rose Wildlife Management Area in Harris, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies linked the vehicle to a missing deer hunter from North Branch, and the search continued into the night. At about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in the wildlife management area, search teams found the man dead, and the sheriff’s office said there were no signs of trauma or suspicious activity.



A missing hunter in Chisago County was found dead after an extensive search Saturday.

Missing deer hunter found dead

What we know:

On Friday near the Wild Rose Wildlife Management Area in Harris, the sheriff’s office said a concerned citizen called about a vehicle that had been parked for several days. Deputies investigated and determined it was likely tied to a deer hunter.

The sheriff’s office said the first search on Nov. 13 used ground personnel, a drone with thermal imaging and the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Unit. Searchers did not find anyone who needed help, and efforts to identify and locate the hunter continued into the night.

Hunters in the area reported no suspicious activity, according to the sheriff’s office. The office said Harris Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Northstar Search and Rescue, CAM Search and Rescue-Minnesota Team and numerous members of the hunting community helped.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the wildlife management area, search teams found a 56-year-old man believed to be the hunter dead, the sheriff’s office said.

What we don't know:

It is not known what caused the man's death or exactly where inside the wildlife management area searchers found him. It also does not say when he was last seen before the search began.