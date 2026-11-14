Lindstrom shooter 'no longer a threat', Chisago Co. Sheriff's Office says

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The Brief The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said "there is no longer a threat to the public" after law enforcement responded to an active shooter at a home in Lindstrom. Authorities responded to a home off of Stacy Trail at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. The public is being asked to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.



The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public after authorities responded to an active shooter at a home in Lindstom.

Authorities say an update is expected at about 3 p.m. Check back for details.

Officer-involved shooting in Chisago County

What we know:

Authorities say the 911 callers reported an active shooter at a home in Lindstrom off of Stacy Trail at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said there is "no longer a threat to the public" after its deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded.

All officers are safe and accounted for, the sheriff's office said.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area as investigators process the scene.

What we don't know:

Details on the circumstances of the incident have not been shared, and authorities have not said if anyone was injured.