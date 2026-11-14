MSP Airport travelers grapple with the morning after historic ground stop

The Brief Flights are resuming after a historic nationwide ground stop forced flight to be canceled. Many travelers were left scrambling to find accommodations after the ground stop left them stranded. More than 2,500 U.S. flights were canceled Saturday after Friday’s disruptions canceled more than 9,000 flights.



Travelers at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are dealing with the aftermath of the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

Traveler at MSP Airport: ‘It sucks’

What they're saying:

Joe Sierens, a traveler at MSP whose plans were impacted by the ground stop, was blunt about the experience.

"It sucks," Sierens said. "It is what it is. But taking it minute by minute, hour by hour. And hoping to get home sooner than later. We had a 5 o’clock flight out of Detroit. So it was like, right when the ground stop happened. We were stuck there until like, 11:30 is when we took off."

Another traveler at MSP, Elizabeth Lilly, shared her efforts to get plans back on track.

"I just stayed on hold with Delta last night for about, I don’t know, hour or hour and a half," Lilly said.

A group on their way home from France made it to the last leg of their journey at MSP right before the FAA issued the ground stop.

They paid $800 for a hotel by the airport.

"That was the last room at the Hilton," said Kathy Bills. "The last hotel we could get. People were going all the way out to Eagan. We need some help here."

What's next:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested more disruptions might occur in coming days, but officials say the system is likely to be operating normally in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Can passengers get refunds?

What you can do:

Airlines are obligated to offer free rebooking on another flight for travelers who want to continue their journey, or a refund if their flight was canceled and they decide not to take the trip.

Delta and United announced they were offering travel waivers .

MORE: Airlines issue travel waivers during national ground stop

Passengers should contact their airlines for information about their flights and any potential compensation, the FAA said.