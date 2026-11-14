Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 60 near Morristown

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The Brief According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 30-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday, Nov. 13. The crash occurred on Highway 60, east of Morristown. That's about 50 miles south of the Twin Cities metro. Road conditions were dry, and law enforcement officials do not believe the 52-year-old driver had consumed alcohol before the incident.



A 30-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pedestrian struck near Morristown

Big picture view:

At 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 13,Minnesota State Troopers were dispatched to an area east of Morristown on Highway 60, according to law enforcement officials.

That's about 50 miles south of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Officers found that a Toyota Echo driven by a 52-year-old man had struck and killed a 30-year-old pedestrian.

Dig deeper:

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials do not believe the driver had consumed alcohol before the incident.