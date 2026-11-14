Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 60 near Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A 30-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pedestrian struck near Morristown
Big picture view:
At 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 13,Minnesota State Troopers were dispatched to an area east of Morristown on Highway 60, according to law enforcement officials.
That's about 50 miles south of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Officers found that a Toyota Echo driven by a 52-year-old man had struck and killed a 30-year-old pedestrian.
Dig deeper:
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials do not believe the driver had consumed alcohol before the incident.
The Source: This story was written using a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.