At least 2 injured in head-on collision in Chisago County

Two people were injured, and one driver's condition is currently unknown after a head-on collision on Highway 8 in Chisago County Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 1 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Highway 8 while a 59-year-old woman was driving a Ford Taurus westbound. The driver of the Traverse then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Taurus.

The passenger of the Taurus, a 62-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, state patrol said. The 42-year-old driver of the Traverse was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the 59-year-old driver of the Taurus has not been released yet by officials.