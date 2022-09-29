Child killed in farm accident in Dunn County, Wisconsin

Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, say a 4-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a skid steer on Wednesday.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call in the Town of Peru around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a skid steer.

First responders arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the boy, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says an adult family member was driving the skid steer at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.