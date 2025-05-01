2nd grader brings gun to St. Paul school, police say

The Brief A student at Bruce Vento Elementary School reportedly brought a handgun to school to show their friends, according to police. The firearm was located in a second-grader's jacket pocket by a staff member. Police say there are no threats to the students or staff at the school.



St. Paul police say an elementary school staff member found a handgun in a second-grader's jacket pocket on Thursday.

Student brings gun to school

The backstory:

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to Bruce Vento Elementary School at around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a student bringing a firearm into the building.

Upon arrival, a staff member told officers they had located a handgun in a second-grader's jacket pocket. Authorities say the student brought the weapon to school with the intention of showing their friends.

Police have recovered the weapon, and said there are no threats to the students or staff at the school.

St. Paul police did not say who the firearm belongs to or whether the case will be forwarded to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for charging consideration.

FOX 9 reached out to St. Paul Public Schools for a comment.