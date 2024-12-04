Chi-Chi’s restaurant chain returning in 2025, first stores opening in Minnesota

The Brief Chi-Chi’s restaurants are making a comeback in 2025 after closing their doors nearly 20 years ago. While exact details are not yet known, the first two stores will be opened in Minnesota sometime next year. The popular chain was founded in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. It expanded to over 200 locations across the U.S. before closing in 2004.



Chi-Chi’s, the popular Mexican restaurant chain founded in Minnesota, is making a comeback in 2025 after closing its doors decades ago.

What we know

According to a press release on Tuesday, Chi-Chi’s restaurants are planning to reopen in 2025, under the leadership of Michael McDermott, son of co-founder Marno McDermott.

While exact details are not yet known, Michael McDermott told FOX 9 in a statement the first two stores will open in Minnesota next year.

"We are excited to see the immense outpour of support from fans, new and old, surrounding the news of CHI-CHI’S return. While we are currently in the early stages of planning by securing funding, we can say the first two stores will be opened in Minnesota in 2025. Our goal is to explore the original development path CHI-CHI’S took, through both company and franchised opportunities within the Midwest and East Coast," said Michael McDermott.

The popular Mexican restaurant started in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. The chain expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, but it closed in 2004 following a series of ownership changes, according to the press release.

Michael McDermott announced plans to revitalize the iconic Chi-Chi’s chain after reaching an agreement with Hormel Foods — the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks.

The press release states that under the deal, Michael McDermott can use the Chi-Chi name for the restaurant locations, which are expected to debut sometime in 2025.

What they’re saying

"I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI'S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry," Michael McDermott, founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC, said in a provided statement. "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."

What we don’t know

The press release did not say when the restaurants will open in 2025, how many there will be or their locations.