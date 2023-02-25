Chaska PD: Driver passed out in Arby's drive-thru during curly fries order

article

An "extremely drunk" driver passed out behind the wheel of his car in an Arby’s drive-thru after placing an order for curly fried, according to police in Chaska, Minnesota.

Officers responded to the Arby’s drive-thru at about 1 p.m. Friday on a report on an unresponsive driver. The 43-year-old man was the only occupant of his vehicle. Another Arby’s patron was able to open the driver’s side door and put the vehicle into park.

The man was physically unable to perform a field sobriety test, so officers took a blood sample through a search warrant. During this process, the man admitted to drinking Boone’s Farm wine earlier.

"Becoming extremely drunk and then driving to get curly fries is an incredibly selfish decision," Chaska police posted to Facebook.

Charges are pending.