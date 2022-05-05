Chase and crash captured on camera ends in juveniles charged, pistol recovered

A police chase that started in Bloomington, Minnesota, after an attempted robbery Thursday evening ended with a wreck in Eagan, two juveniles in custody and a firearm recovered by police.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the report of shots fired at a home along 2nd Avenue South near 85th Street South.

Police say no one was hurt during the shooting, but witnesses reported seeing a gray vehicle driving away from the scene. An officer responding to the home spotted a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the driver. But investigators say the driver instead took off, leading police on a chase that went down Highway 77 and ended with a crash at Cliff Road.

Traffic camera video shows the driver flying down the exit to Cliff Road, dodging vehicles, and nearly hitting a man attempting to cross the road before slamming into another vehicle that was going through the intersection.

A juvenile female driver, and juvenile male passenger were taken into custody, and charges are pending for second assault, drive by shooting, flee in a motor vehicle and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. At the scene of the crash, police recovered a .223 caliber AR-style pistol.

Firefighters were also called in to extinguish flames as the vehicle caught fire.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a gun.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation.