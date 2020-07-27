Charges: Man shot girlfriend on his birthday, fled to Wisconsin

A 28-year-old Bloomington man is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota after he allegedly shot his girlfriend, seriously injuring her, on his birthday, according to the charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Jacob Daniel McPheeters is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the criminal complaint, early on Friday morning McPheeters got into an argument with his girlfriend inside a camper in the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel. The camper belonged to a couple they knew, who were staying in the camper and witnessed the incident.

McPheeters told the couple he was upset because he would be going to prison soon in Wisconsin due to a pending drug charge and he couldn't trust his girlfriend, the charges state. He then pulled out a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend and tried to drag her out of the camper. At one point, McPheeters put his girlfriend in a chokehold, but the other woman in the camper managed to get his gun. However, McPheeters went back to his car and returned to the camper with a revolver. He shot his girlfriend in the torso at "point blank" range. The couple told McPheeters to take her to the hospital.

The girlfriend was dropped off at Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she told officers McPheeters shot her, according to the complaint. Due to her injuries, she was later taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Police used McPheeters' phone to track him and they arrested him in Wisconsin, the charges state. When they searched his vehicle, they found the revolver, a semi-automatic handgun and pipe bombs.

Since he is awaiting extradition, McPheeters' first court appearance has not been scheduled yet.