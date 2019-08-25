Charges: Man lured woman out of Brooklyn Park, Minn. salon, shot her in parking lot

article

A Minneapolis man, now facing murder charges, is accused of luring a woman out of a hair salon in Brooklyn Park before shooting her in the parking lot this week.

According to police, James Alvin Hill was arrested after the victim, who has not been identified at this time, was found in the Gold Key Mall parking lot.

According to prosecutors, officers were flagged down around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for the shooting. Speaking with witnesses, police say they learned Hill had approached the woman at the salon and asked if she remembered him.

Witnesses said the victim said she did remember him and gave him a hug. Hill then asked her to come outside, so he could show her something. The victim followed and, seconds later, witnesses said they heard a pop and saw the woman fall to the ground.

The charges weren't able to spell out exactly how the victim may have known Hill.

In the parking lot, officers found a 9mm Winchester Luger cartridge casing on the ground. Surveillance video showed Hill opening the door of an SUV before struggling with the woman before shots were fired. After she was hit, police say Hill grabbed her purse and took off in the SUV.

Tracking plate numbers, officers found the SUV belonged to a 31-year-old Deshawn Slaughter. Officers were able to stop the vehicle as it left Slaughter's home later on. Inside, they found a handgun and Luger rounds, along with the victim's purse and credit card.

Slaughter has also been charged with aiding an offender in connection to the shooting.