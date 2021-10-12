Charges: Man fatally shot woman in cabin near Nisswa, Minnesota

A Brainerd man was charged in connection to a woman's shooting death earlier this month in a cabin near Nisswa, Minnesota.

The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office reports 29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting of Bethany Bernatsky at Cozy Bay resort.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 11 p.m. Thursday, someone inside a cabin called the sheriff's office to report the sound of gunshots coming from the cabin next to them.

When officials arrived on scene, they located Moser across the street, near an RV park. Moser, who was carrying a rifle and hand gun, agreed to drop his weapons and was arrested.

A short time later, the county tactical response team checked on cabins in the area where the shots originated. An investigator saw 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky's body on the floor at the end of a hallway. An autopsy determined that she was shot several times, including once in the head.

According to the complaint, investigators found shell casings in the cabin that were "the same caliber and brand of ammunition in Moser's rifle."

Moser is currently in custody.