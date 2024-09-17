Suspect misidentified in Minneapolis homeless shelter attack, charges dropped

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man arrested in an attack at a homeless shelter, who prosecutors say was misidentified by police.

What we know

Two people were arrested last week after a violent attack at St. Anne's Place, a homeless shelter for women and children in Minneapolis on Sept. 5.

Prosecutors said a man threatened residents with a weapon, fired shots into the air and a vehicle, and pistol-whipped two shelter residents. At the same time, a woman, now identified as Eureka Riser, approached the front door and started bashing it with a baseball bat. Authorities said the violence stemmed from a parking dispute.

Eureka Riser and the other suspect, a 35-year-old man, were both charged with riot. Riser was also charged with criminal damage to property, while the accused man faced charges of assault, possession of a firearm, and threats of violence.

The shelter has since been closed temporarily while it makes security upgrades.

Latest developments

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced charges against the man in the case. But, a day later, authorities announced that the case had been dismissed after the suspect was misidentified.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office learned of the mistake on Tuesday and immediately moved to drop the charges. The statement reads:

"We have recently learned from our law enforcement partners at MPD that [redacted] was misidentified as the suspect in the St. Anne’s Place attack who pistol-whipped two people and fired a gun on Sept. 5, 2024.

"MPD shared this information with us right away as part of their ongoing investigation, and upon learning this information, we immediately began the process of filing a written dismissal. [The man] will be released from custody as soon as possible.

"The investigation is continuing, and we will provide further details at a future time when they become available."

What's next?

That man was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon before the case was dismissed. He's still listed as in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

It's unclear if police have been able to identify the actual suspect involved in the attack. FOX 9 is not identifying the man who was cleared in the case.

Charges are still pending against Riser.