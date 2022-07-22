Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle.

Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.

When the woman arrived at her Coon Rapids home, Martin left the vehicle and ran.

Shortly after, Martin entered through the bedroom window of a home on 119th Lane NE. The women found Martin and screamed at him to get out. He grabbed the woman under her biceps and told her "you need to be quiet," according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told police she was concerned for her safety because Martin was still in a prison suit, and his feet were shackled, the complaint states.

The woman got away from Martin and ran outside through the front door, yelling for help. A neighbor across the street heard her plea and called the police. Martin broke a rear window in the home and fled again, according to the complaint.

During the search, a Fridley Police K9 officer located Martin, and he was taken into custody.

Martin is charged with burglary in the first degree and escaping from custody. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Prior to his escape, Martin was in custody pending felony charges relating to an incident that occurred on July 18, 2022, the complaint states.