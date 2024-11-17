'Chaotic' shooting at Minneapolis nightclub leaves three injured

The Brief Shots rang out at Tantrum Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning, injuring three. Police say a fight inside the nightclub led to shots being fired inside, and as patrons were running outside, additional shots were fired. One arrest has been made.



A "chaotic" shooting at a Minneapolis nightclub left three people injured Sunday morning.

What we know

According to Minneapolis police, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 4th Street North on reports of a person with a gun when they heard gunfire coming from Tantrum Nightclub.

Officers went towards the gunfire and found one man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say officers then heard more gunfire coming from the parking lot next to Tantrum, and there they found a man driving recklessly through the lot.

Officers were able to stop the car, recover a firearm and the man was arrested, police said.

Then officers heard gunshots ring out for a third time, but police did not elaborate on where those gunshots were heard from.

Police learned that a man and a juvenile boy were dropped off, separately, at Hennepin Healthcare with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in relation to the shootings that occurred at Tantrum.

Authorities say that a fight inside of Tantrum led to shots being fired inside, and as patrons were running outside, more shots were fired in the parking lot.

What we don't know

Police did not say if there are any more suspects in relation to the shootings. The man that was arrested and the victims were not identified.

It is not known what led to the fight inside of Tantrum.

Police are working to find out how the arrested man was involved with the events at the nightclub.

What they're saying

"Responding urgently to chaotic incidents like latest shooting inside Tantrum nightclub and the shooting at Vanquish nightclub two weeks ago requires a large and immediate police response," Minneapolis Police Chief Bria O’Hara said. "This shows why we need sufficient numbers of officers available at bar close in Downtown, Dinkytown, and Uptown—without depleting the cops patrolling our neighborhoods. Thanks to the bravery and professionalism of our cops, a man was arrested after discharging a firearm, and a bad situation was interrupted before it got even worse."