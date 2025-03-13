Cedar Lake Regional Trail groping suspect charged after being ID’d by victim

The Brief Between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12, 2024, the St. Louis Park Police Department sought the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a series of groping incidents along the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. On March 12, 2025, St. Louis Park police announced Jeremiah Sirellis Rice, 19, of Hopkins, had been charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault in connection to them. Police say he was spotted on the same trail by the first victim when police were called and an arrest was made.



After a series of "groping incidents" that occurred around the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail last fall, St. Louis Park police say a man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault after being ID'd on Monday by his first victim.

North Cedar Lake Regional Trail suspect arrested, charged

What we know:

St. Louis Park police say that on March 12, 2025, Jeremiah Sirellis Rice, 19, of Hopkins, was charged by Hennepin County prosecutors with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault stemming from incidents that occurred between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12, 2024.

According to charges, on November 12, 2024, St. Louis Park police were notified of three separate assaults all occurring on the Cedar Lake Regional Trail between Highway 100 and Cedar Lake Parkway in St. Louis Park.

One victim claimed that she goes for runs on the trail nearly every day, and often saw Rice sitting on a park bench along the trail. On Nov. 12, she said she ran past him, when he ran up to her, grabbed the back side of her right leg and groped her up to her butt. She then yelled at him and ran away, before he took off on an electric scooter, according to charges.

Two other victims were also on a run when they say they were approached, then groped, in similar scenarios.

On March 10, police say the first victim noticed Rice on the trail again, and called police, who were able to arrive and arrest him.

Police say that Rice is currently in custody.