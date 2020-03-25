Cause 'undetermined' in northeast Minneapolis fire

Officials with the Minneapolis Fire Department say the cause of the fire, which destroyed several businesses and apartments in northeast Minneapolis, is undetermined.

Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire at 2412 Central Avenue, which houses the restaurant El Taco Riendo. While firefighters were able to put out the initial fire, they learned it spread to other nearby businesses and apartments.

All of the businesses were closed at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.