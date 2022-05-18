Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
19
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:21 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County

Cats to stay indoors in German town during rare bird's breeding season

Published 
Updated 3:06PM
Pets and Animals
Associated Press
Lower Oder Valley National Park - Criewen article

19 April 2022, Brandenburg, Schwedt/Ot Criewen: A black and white cat is sitting outside on the window sill of a house. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) - What a cat-astrophe!

Authorities in the southwest German town of Walldorf have ordered some cat owners to keep their pets indoors until the end of August, to protect a rare bird during its breeding season.

The decree is designed to help save the crested lark, which makes its nest on the ground and is therefore easy prey for feline hunters. The bird's population in Western Europe has declined sharply in recent decades.

Authorities in Walldorf wrote that "among other things the survival of the species depends on every single chick."

RELATED: Puppy born with upside-down paws as shelter seeks donations for surgery

The decree, which applies to all cats in the southern part of the town and will be repeated for the coming three years, has reportedly prompted meows of anguish from pet owners.

Regional daily Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung reported Wednesday that the head of the local animal protection association plans to take legal steps to challenge the decree.

"Please remain calm," it quoted him as saying. "I can assure you we'll do our best to stop this disproportionate measure."