Cass County shooting investigation: Authorities search for answers in death of 17-year-old Dylon Oothoudt

The Brief The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find answers in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy from Walker, Minnesota. Dylon Oothoudt was found dead in a yard at a home in the 1600 block of John Moose Drive Northeast in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake on Sept. 13. The Cass County Sheriff said authorities had identified people who were gathering in the area at the time and added that others nearby could have been "either witness to or were involved in the incident."



Cass County law enforcement and tribal authorities are asking the public for help in finding who is responsible for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Fatal Cass Lake shooting investigation

What we know:

Authorities say the body of Dylon Oothoudt, of Walker, Minnesota, was found in the yard of a home in the 1600 block of John Moose Drive Northwest in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake on Sept. 13.

The cause of death was determined to be a homicide caused by a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The gun used has not yet been recovered, authorities say.

Authorities say both the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

Nearby gathering:

Cass County Sheriff Brayn Welk spoke of a nearby "gathering" that could lead to answers.

"Investigators have identified a gathering of individuals who were in the area of John Moose Drive, northwest and around the time of the incident," Sheriff Welk said. "Investigators believe others may also have been in the area who are either witnesses or were involved in the incident. Investigators are asking people to come forward with any information about the incident, including the identity of witnesses or individuals involved in the youth's murder. We are asking you to do the right thing for Dylan and his family by sharing what you know."

What we don't know:

The sheriff said investigators still don't know the ages of any possible suspects, why Oothoudt was at the home in the first place or if he was even the intended target.

When speaking about the nearby gathering, Sheriff Welk said, "We don't know if it was a scheduled party, or if it was something that just happened."

‘There’s no such thing as a snitch'

What they're saying:

Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson spoke on the community impact that the shooting continues to have.

"You know, there's a lot of pain and suffering that's happening here, you know, and, and the family would like to bring some type of closure to this senseless act," Jackson said. "You know, there's no such thing as a snitch. You're a concerned community person that wants to do the right thing for the family."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS) or contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at (218) 547-1424.