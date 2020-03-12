Cass County deputy identified in deadly officer-involved shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is identifying the Cass County deputy who fired his gun in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Backus, Minnesota last weekend.

Deputy Mike Germain is on standard administrative leave. Germain has been with the Cass County Sheriff's Office for seven years.

According to the BCA, Sunday afternoon, law enforcement responded to the 300 block of Point Road after a caller reported their neighbor had come inside their home armed. While the caller was hiding, they heard gunshots go off.

Cass County deputies and Pine River police officer encountered a man, later identified as 57-year-old Keith Haux, walking down the road with a gun. The responding officers gave Haux multiple commands and at one point, Deputy Germain fired several shots.

When officers went to the home where the 911 call was made, they found 72-year-old Maynard Anderson. Investigators believe Haux shot and killed Anderson.

The investigation is ongoing. Once it is finished, the Cass County Attorney's Office will make the decision whether or not to file charges.