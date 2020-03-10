Authorities identify victim, shooter in officer-involved shooting in Cass County

Authorities are identifying the victim and believed shooter, who was later shot and killed by a Cass County deputy, in an incident over the weekend in Backus, Minnesota.

Tuesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 72-year-old Maynard Anderson and the shooter as 57-year-old Keith Haux, both of Backus. Both men died from multiple gunshout wounds.

According to the BCA, Sunday afternoon, law enforcement responded to the 300 block of Point Road after a caller reported their neighbor had come inside their home armed. While the caller was hiding, they heard gunshots go off.

Cass County Sheriff deputies and Pine River police officer encountered Haux walking down the road with a gun. The responding officers gave Haux multiple commands and at one point, a Cass County deputy fired several shots.

When officers went to the home where the 911 call was made, they found Anderson. Investigators believe Haux shot Anderson.

Two deputies are on standard administrative leave. The BCA will release the name of the deputy who fired the shots once interviews are completed.

Body cameras and squad video captured the incident.

The case remains under investigation.