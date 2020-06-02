Carver County cat confirmed to have virus that causes COVID-19

A pet cat in Carver County, Minnesota was confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the cat's infection was confirmed seven days after its owner was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. There is also a dog in the household, but the veterinarian said it remains healthy.

The veterinarian reported that the cat presented at the clinic with a 105F temperature and symptoms consistent with upper respiratory illness. They said the cat was healthy five days after the initial clinic visit, but it was recommended that the cat remain isolated at home for 14 days following the positive test results.

The veterinarian chose to collect a sample for SARS-CoV-2 testing based on the symptoms and the fact that the owner was confirmed to have COVID-19. All veterinary clinic staff reported wearing personal protective equipment including face masks when interacting with the owner and handling the cat to limit any potential spread of the virus.

State Veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson said there is currently "no evidence that pets play a role in spreading COVID-19 to people or other animals."

While this is the first confirmed animal detection in Minnesota, it’s not the first in the U.S. The USDA announced cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in April in two pet cats in New York. The USDA is tracking all positive results in animals on its website.

If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.

For more information about the virus in animals and recommendations for pet owners, click here.

