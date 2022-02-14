Caravan rallies against gun violence after shootings in Minneapolis

After a series of shootings, last week left three people dead and a bus driver hurt in three separate incidents, a group of anti-violence advocates are calling for an end to the violence.

The car caravan rally gathered Monday afternoon at Zion Baptist before going on a tour of Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road, the site where North High football star Deshaun Hill was gunned down last week.

From there, they visited 36th and Penn, where Aniya Allen was shot and killed last year before heading south for a memorial outside South Education Center in Richfield to honor Jahmari Rice, who was gunned down outside of his school two weeks ago.

At each stop, the group call on people to put down their guns.