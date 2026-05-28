Canterbury Park Expo Center shooting: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

The Brief A man has been arrested for the deadly shooting at the Canterbury Park Expo Center on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested Thursday morning by Shakopee police. Police also identified the victim in the shooting as 26-year-old Khalid Ibrahim Abdi.



Shakopee police say they have arrested a suspect a day after a fatal shooting at the Canterbury Park Expo Center during a prayer service.

Canterbury Park Expo Center shooting

What we know:

Shakopee police announced Thursday morning they had arrested a suspect Thursday morning in connection to Wednesday's shooting at the Expo Center.

The man is being held in Scott County Jail pending charges. The suspect has not yet been identified by police.

Local perspective:

Police have also released the identity of the victim. Officers say 26-year-old Khalid Ibrahim Abdi was killed in Wednesday's shooting.

Deadly Shakopee shooting

The backstory:

Shakopee responded Wednesday morning to reports of shots fired at the Expo Center.

At the scene, officers found Abdi, who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he ultimately died.

Police said the shooting occurred during a prayer service at the Expo Center. Records showed that the Samaha Islamic Center appeared to have been hosting an Eid Al-Adha prayer service when the shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances and motive leading up to the shooting remain unclear.