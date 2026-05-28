Minnesota weather: Sunny and hot with lower humidity Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunshine and summerlike warmth continue Thursday across Minnesota with slightly lower humidity.
Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Thursday stays sunny and very warm across Minnesota, though humidity levels ease slightly compared to Wednesday.
A light easterly breeze keeps temperatures a few degrees cooler Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in western Minnesota and mid-80s elsewhere. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 85 degrees.
Thursday night stays quiet with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows hold in the low 60s.
(FOX 9)
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Friday turns a little warmer again, with highs climbing into the upper 80s under a veil of passing clouds.
The warm pattern continues into the weekend, though a few storm systems drifting across the central and eastern U.S. could bring occasional cloud cover and a small chance for rain in far western Minnesota.
Most areas stay dry through the weekend, with temperatures remaining well above average in the 80s.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.