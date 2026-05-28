Minnesota weather: Sunny and hot with lower humidity Thursday

The Brief Sunshine continues on Thursday with a light easterly breeze. Lower humidity makes for a more comfortable feel. Warmer temperatures in the 80s continue into the weekend.



Sunshine and summerlike warmth continue Thursday across Minnesota with slightly lower humidity.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday stays sunny and very warm across Minnesota, though humidity levels ease slightly compared to Wednesday.

A light easterly breeze keeps temperatures a few degrees cooler Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in western Minnesota and mid-80s elsewhere. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 85 degrees.

Thursday night stays quiet with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows hold in the low 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns a little warmer again, with highs climbing into the upper 80s under a veil of passing clouds.

The warm pattern continues into the weekend, though a few storm systems drifting across the central and eastern U.S. could bring occasional cloud cover and a small chance for rain in far western Minnesota.

Most areas stay dry through the weekend, with temperatures remaining well above average in the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)