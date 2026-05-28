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Minnesota weather: Sunny and hot with lower humidity Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 28, 2026 6:42 AM CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Sunny and hot Thursday

MN weather: Sunny and hot Thursday

Another hot and sunny day arrives on Thursday across Minnesota with temperatures in the 80s. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Sunshine continues on Thursday with a light easterly breeze.
    • Lower humidity makes for a more comfortable feel.
    • Warmer temperatures in the 80s continue into the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunshine and summerlike warmth continue Thursday across Minnesota with slightly lower humidity.  

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Thursday stays sunny and very warm across Minnesota, though humidity levels ease slightly compared to Wednesday.

A light easterly breeze keeps temperatures a few degrees cooler Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s in western Minnesota and mid-80s elsewhere. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 85 degrees.

Thursday night stays quiet with a few passing clouds. Overnight lows hold in the low 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Friday turns a little warmer again, with highs climbing into the upper 80s under a veil of passing clouds.

The warm pattern continues into the weekend, though a few storm systems drifting across the central and eastern U.S. could bring occasional cloud cover and a small chance for rain in far western Minnesota.

Most areas stay dry through the weekend, with temperatures remaining well above average in the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

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