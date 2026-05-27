Man shot at Canterbury Park Expo Center prayer service

The Brief A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Canterbury Park Expo Center. The shooting happened during a private prayer service. Police are working to identify the individuals involved in the shooting.



A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a prayer service held at the Canterbury Park Expo Center.

Canterbury Park Expo shooting

What we know:

Shakopee police responded around 9:55 a.m. to the report of a shooting at the Canterbury Park Expo Center.

At the park, officers said they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Local perspective:

The Samaha Islamic Center appears to have been hosting an Eid Al-Adha prayer service at the Expo Center on Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose the events that led up to the shooting but said they were working to identify the people who were involved.

The victim's condition was also not disclosed by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to Shakopee Police Department at 952-445-1411.