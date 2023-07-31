Minnesota air quality: Wildfire smoke leads to alert in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued another air quality alert for Northern Minnesota because of smoke from Canadian Wildfires.

The alert, which will affect areas from Bemidji to Grand Portage, will run from July 31 to August 1.

Air Quality will reach the orange level which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. People in those groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

The smoke is expected to move north and out of the state Tuesday afternoon.