Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota air quality: Wildfire smoke leads to alert in northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Environment
FOX 9

Minnesota sees record air quality alerts

Persistently poor air quality throughout Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke has caused a record number of National Weather Service air quality alerts so far this season at 23.

BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued another air quality alert for Northern Minnesota because of smoke from Canadian Wildfires. 

The alert, which will affect areas from Bemidji to Grand Portage, will run from July 31 to August 1. 

Air Quality will reach the orange level which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. People in those groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors. 

The smoke is expected to move north and out of the state Tuesday afternoon. 

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant afternoon

Following last week's heat, this week cools a bit (though we'll still hit 90 most likely).