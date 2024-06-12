Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flood Warning
from WED 1:10 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:32 PM CDT until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Hubbard County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Saint Louis County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:33 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Todd County, Traverse County, Barron County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:32 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Becker County, Beltrami County, Carlton County, Cass County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Pine County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Saint Louis County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Burnett County

The Great Escape: Camels break loose at Ohio amusement park

By Chris Williams
Published  June 12, 2024 2:41pm CDT
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Camels break loose at amusement park

Two camels were spotted trotting around Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

SANDUSKY, Ohio - An Ohio amusement park had to figure out how to corral two camels that broke out of their enclosure at the park’s petting zoo.

The escape happened at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Sandusky. 

Justin Garcia recorded video, saying he was visiting the amusement park with his family. He had just gotten off a ride when they saw the camels roaming.

RELATED: Rare intersex kitten defies feline genetics, surprises vets at Oregon shelter

"We were almost trampled by two massive mammals," Garcia told Storyful. "We put some space in between us and watched the aftermath of what could have been a very dangerous situation."

The park's spokesperson Tony Clark told a local news outlet that no one was hurt and that the camels decided to take an unplanned stroll just outside their home at The Barnyard (our ‘petting zoo’ area on the Frontier Trail) but were quickly returned."

It's unclear how the animals escaped. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 