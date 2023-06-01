Cambridge-Isanti shot putters cleared to compete at sections after clerical error

Shot putters on the Cambridge-Isanti girls’ track and field team have been cleared to compete in their section meet after a clerical error by their coach left them out of the competition.

The Minnesota State High School League ruled earlier this week that Evelyn Wiltrout and Erin Baker were mistakenly left off the roster sheet for the Section 7AAA track and field championships, slated to start on Friday. It’s at that meet that competitors can qualify for the state track and field meet by either finishing in the top two in events, or meet a state qualifying standard.

Coaches from the section had a deadline of noon on Tuesday to submit rosters for the section meet. In a clerical error, their coach left them off rosters submitted online. MSHSL officials say as many as 30,000 entries were properly submitted throughout the state.

Featured article

The league took heavy criticism for an initial refusal to allow Wiltrout and Baker to compete. League officials investigated the matter at the request of Cambridge-Isanti, and once it was determined the circumstances were unique and having the athletes in the section meet wouldn’t impact the integrity of the event, they were reinstated.

MSHSL officials say the roster registration process and deadline will not change, as it’s "essential to the effective functioning of postseason competition" and has proven highly-effective, and will continue to be enforced.